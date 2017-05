Shannon In The Morning Big Show Daily Podcast 5/11/17

Daymond John, the people's shark from the hit TV show Shark Tank stopped by today and he had a ton to talk about! The season 8 finale of Shark Tank is May 12th at 9pm on ABC and Daymond has some great business ventures right now, including Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs (which you can get at Yankee Stadium!) and so much more!